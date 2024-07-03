The extreme heat and fire danger Is prompting one city in the North Bay to stop selling fireworks.

Cloverdale is the only Sonoma County city that allows the sale and use of state-approved fireworks.

But officials say they stopped the sale of fireworks this year because of the Red Flag conditions and prolonged heat wave.

The city is still planning on holding its annual Fourth of July fireworks display at Cloverdale High School.

Meanwhile, St. Helena in Napa County is postponing its July 4 fireworks show and will be held when weather conditions are more favorable, the city announced on Facebook.

St. Helena will still host a community festival at Crane Park on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The fire department plans to help people cool off with a spray zone.