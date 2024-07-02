The 4th of July is almost here and KTVU has set up a list of events across the Bay Area, where you can fire up the grill, dance to live performances, and watch the fireworks explode in the night sky.

Here is a list of some city spots to make your holiday a memorable one.

San Francisco

San Francisco attracts thousands of people to the waterfront on the 4th, with the biggest highlight being the fireworks display over the Bay at the Aquatic Park. The fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

North Bay: Sausalito

Sausalito is in search of the perfect design for this year's return of the coveted 4th of July t-shirts. Catch a full day of festivities. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and is followed by a picnic at noon and fireworks in the evening.

North Bay: Sonoma

Sonoma is holding its classic 4th of July celebration, including food, drink and game booths. The annual parade starts at 10 a.m. where it winds its way down the historic plaza, down First Street East and Spain Street.

North Bay: Novato

Novato's Fourth of July parade boasts a contingent of vintage military vehicles you won’t find anywhere else. This year's celebration will include a Buckaroo Breakfast at 7 a.m. followed by a parade at 10 a.m.

North Bay: Tiburon

Tiburon Yacht Club will hold its annual yacht race on July 4. This racecourse has participants rounding the Brothers and Sisters Islands and returning to Tiburon.

South Bay: Foster City

Foster City will hold a day full of events, with a pet parade, family games and fireworks over the lagoon. Viewers at the pet parade will vote on awards such as Most Patriotic, Dog-Owner Look-A-Like, and Most Handsome.

South Bay: Morgan Hill

Freedom Fest is a hometown celebration dedicated to preserving local heritage and an independent spirit. Events begin at 10 a.m. and include a family street dance, freedom run, parade, car cruise, parade and fireworks. There's also the annual Patriotic Sing on July 3 where a children's chorus will ring in the holiday.

South Bay: San Jose

San Jose's Rose, White and Blue Parade & Festival takes place from Lincoln High School on Dana Avenue, then north to Naglee, then East to The Alameda before turning southbound on the east side of Alameda. Get ready for a car cruise, live music, food, and shopping from local vendors. Additionally, District 8 Councilmember Domingo Candelas is hosting the first 4th of July Fireworks show at Lake Cunningham Park. The event begins at 7 p.m. (fireworks begin at 9 p.m.)

South Bay: Half Moon Bay

The Half Moon Bay parade starts at 12 p.m. on July 4, transforming the charming downtown along Main Street into a pulsating Coastsider take on a mini-Mardi Gras style celebration.

South Bay: Sunnyvale

Fireworks won't be the only thing lighting up the East Bay. Sunnyvale will host its first Drone Show in Baylands Park. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. on July 4.

East Bay: Alameda

Alameda's 4th of July Parade is the longest in the nation with a route that spans 3.3 miles, attracting more than 170 entries and 2,500 participants. The day kicks off with a 5k run, then over 60,000 spectators will gather for the 10 a.m. parade that includes equestrians, dance troops, floats, antique cars, marching bands, and more.

East Bay: Antioch

There will be two stages with live music, food trucks and family-friendly games at the riverfront in downtown Antioch. The city's parade starts on July 4 at 4 p.m. and at dusk people will gather at the delta river to watch fireworks. More information about the events is available here.

East Bay: Orinda

Orinda is holding its Fourth of July parade starting at 10 a.m., with a burrito breakfast beforehand. Other activities of the day include flag-raising, a library sale, a fun run, and a concert in the park. Click here to find out more.

East Bay: Pleasant Hill

The 4th of July is an all-day event in Pleasant Hill starting with a 5k run followed by a parade, festival in the park and, of course, fireworks.

East Bay: San Pablo

San Pablo celebrates the 4th of July with a Multi-Cultural Celebration at San Pablo Community center at 5 p.m. The celebration includes live entertainment, carnival games, resource tales and a drone show.

East Bay: Pinole

Pinole is holding its first drone light show on July 4. They are calling all local organizations to join their community celebration. This event takes place at Pinole Valley High School at 6:30 p.m.