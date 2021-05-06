Cluster of earthquakes jolt Truckee area; strongest a 4.7-magnitude shaker

article

Three earthquakes rattled the area of Truckee Thursday night, about 10 minutes apart, according to the United States Geological Survey said.

The first was a 3.7-magnitude earthquake that struck around 9:26 p.m. It was centered roughly 11 miles from the town. Then at 9:35 p.m., a 4.7-magnitude quake jolted the area, followed by a 3.1-magnitude two minutes later.

There were reports of shaking felt in Sacramento, Napa, and a wide section of the Sierra.

Former KTVU anchor Dennis Richmond and his wife Deborah said the strongest quake shook them out of bed.

"It brought back memories that weren't too happy. It was frightening," he recalled

There were no immediate reports of damage.