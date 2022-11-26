Coast guard rescues boat from Alcatraz Island

article

The U.S. Coast Guard and San Francisco Fire Department rescued a boat, with people and dogs onboard, after it was crashed into rocks near Alcatraz Island.

SFFD says they received the rescue call just before 10:00 a.m. Officials say the boat was "hard up on the rocks" on the west side of the island, also known as Little Alcatraz.

The rescue was successful. No one was hurt and there was no environmental damage.