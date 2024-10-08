Coldplay returns to North America, kicking off at Stanford stadium

article

Coldplay is returning to North America, kicking off its 10-city tour at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto.

The band released its tour dates on Tuesday, including Stanford on May 31. The tour will end in Miami on July 26.

Last month, the group sold out an unprecedented 10 shows at Wembley Stadium and officially shattered the previous record for most shows at the historic hometown venue, the band said in a statement.

The band also sold out all three of their first full-length headline touring performances in India as well as four nights in Abu Dhabi, and six nights in Seoul.

In November 2023, more than 200 conservative Muslims marched in Indonesia’s capital, calling for the cancelation of a Coldplay concert over the British band’s support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The protesters, marching about half a mile away from the concert venue in Jakarta where the band was set to perform, held a large banner that read: "Reject, cancel and disband Coldplay concerts." It described the band as an LGBTQ+ "propagandist," saying its stance damages "faith and morals."

Coldplay is renowned for interlacing its values with its shows, such as the band’s push for environmental sustainability. Lead singer Chris Martin has been known to wear rainbow colors and wave gay pride flags during performances .

In addition to performing several hits from Music Of The Spheres, and new singles "We Pray," and "feelslikeimfallinginlove" off their newest record Moon Music, the group will incorporate anthems from the band’s catalog, including "Yellow," "The Scientist," "Clocks," "Fix You," "Viva La Vida," "Paradise," "A Sky Full Of Stars" and "Adventure Of A Lifetime" into the spectacular stadium show bursting with lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands.

Coldplay stands on stage to applause. Photo: Anna Lee





Tour dates:

MAY

31: Stanford, CA - Stanford Stadium (Support: TBA)

JUNE

6: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium (Support: TBA)

10: Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High (Support: TBA)

13: El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium (Support: TBA)

JULY

7: Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (Support: TBA)

8: Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (Support: TBA)

15: Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium (Support: TBA)

19: Madison, WI - Camp Randall Stadium (Support: TBA)

22: Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium (Support: TBA)

26: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium (Support: TBA)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.