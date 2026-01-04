Collision into disabled vehicle kills driver, injures passenger on I-80 in Solano County

article

The Brief One person was killed and another suffered major injuries after their disabled vehicle was struck on Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County Sunday morning. A white Honda was involved in a solo-vehicle collision and was stopped on the interstate when it was struck by a blue Toyota.



What we know:

Westbound lanes of the interstate were closed east of Redwood Street at about 8 a.m. following the 7:37 a.m. wreck, before being reopened at about 9:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A white Honda was involved in a solo-vehicle collision and was stopped on the interstate when it was struck by a blue Toyota, according to CHP Officer Scott Heitman.

The driver of the Honda died at the scene and a passenger was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

The other driver, who suffered minor injuries, stopped at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

Intoxication did not appear to be a factor, Heitman said.

