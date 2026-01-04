Collision into disabled vehicle kills driver, injures passenger on I-80 in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. - One person was killed and another suffered major injuries after their disabled vehicle was struck on Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County Sunday morning.
What we know:
Westbound lanes of the interstate were closed east of Redwood Street at about 8 a.m. following the 7:37 a.m. wreck, before being reopened at about 9:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
A white Honda was involved in a solo-vehicle collision and was stopped on the interstate when it was struck by a blue Toyota, according to CHP Officer Scott Heitman.
The driver of the Honda died at the scene and a passenger was taken to a hospital with major injuries.
The other driver, who suffered minor injuries, stopped at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.
Intoxication did not appear to be a factor, Heitman said.
