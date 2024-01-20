Colma police search for woman who stole from Home Depot

article

Colma police said they are searching for a woman who allegedly stole merchandise from Home Depot last month.

Officials said on Dec. 23 at 5:01 pm, police were dispatched to the Home Depot on Colma Boulevard where they were told a woman stole approximately $1,000.97 worth of merchandise before fleeing in a white, Chevrolet truck.

Police released a photo of the suspect on Saturday, describing her as a woman in her 40s, wearing a reflective yellow jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is encouraged to contact the Colma Police Department Detective Bureau at (650) 997-8321.