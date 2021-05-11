Colonial Pipeline attack: Amid service outage, NC declares state of emergency to help ensure fuel supply

North Carolina’s governor declared a state of emergency this week to help ensure a sufficient supply of fuel following a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, a major U.S. fuel pipeline along the East Coast, as the company worked toward fully restoring its operations.

Meanwhile, industry experts are telling drivers not to panic and rush to the pump.

North Carolina’s declaration will temporarily suspend motor vehicle fuel regulations to help make sure there is enough fuel supply throughout the state until the pipeline resumes operations, a statement from Gov. Roy Cooper said — noting that the pipeline is the primary fuel source for North Carolina.

Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a ransomware attack that it said had affected some of its systems. The pipeline plays a key role in transporting gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and other petroleum products from Texas all the way to the Northeast.

Monday, the FBI named DarkSide as the criminal syndicate whose ransomware was used in the attack. The group's members are Russian speakers, and the syndicate’s malware is coded not to attack networks using Russian-language keyboards. Russia, however, denied any involvement in the attack.

Fuel holding tanks are seen at Colonial Pipeline's Linden Junction Tank Farm on May 10, 2021 in Woodbridge, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

In response to the attack, Colonial Pipeline forced what it called a precautionary shutdown. U.S. officials said the ransomware used didn’t spread to the critical systems that control the pipeline’s operation, but the mere fact that it could have done so alarmed outside security experts.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it was working toward "substantially restoring operational service" by the weekend. But in a private meeting, Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount warned state officials Monday of possible fuel shortages, Bloomberg reported, citing someone at the discussion.

The White House said in its own statement late Monday that it was monitoring supply shortages in parts of the Southeast and "are evaluating every action the administration can take to mitigate the impact as much as possible." It added that President Joe Biden had directed federal agencies to bring their resources to bear "to help alleviate shortages where they may occur."

The average gasoline price jumped six cents to $2.96 over the past week, and it was expected to continue climbing because of the pipeline closure, AAA said.

Mississippi, Tennessee and the East Coast from Georgia to Delaware are the most likely to experience limited fuel availability and higher prices, according to AAA. If the national average rises by three more cents, these would be the highest prices since November 2014, AAA added.

Several gas stations temporarily closed in the Atlanta area to take inventory, according to FOX 5 Atlanta, though industry experts are telling consumers not to panic and run to the gas pump.

"If you don't IMMEDIATELY need gas, our experts recommend you don't fill up. A surge in demand only makes the situation worse," GasBuddy, an app and website offering real-time fuel prices, wrote on Twitter.

GasBuddy turned on its fuel availability tracker for drivers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia in response to the pipeline shutdown.

Experts say the attack on the Colonial pipeline also underscored the vulnerabilities of the nation's energy sector, and other critical industries whose infrastructure is largely privately owned.

Ransomware scrambles data that can only be decoded with a software key after the victim pays off the criminal perpetrators. Hospitals, schools, police departments and state and local governments are regularly hit.

Such attacks are difficult to stop in part because they’re usually launched by criminal syndicates that enjoy safe harbor abroad, mostly in former Soviet states. An epidemic of ransomware attacks has gotten so bad that Biden administration officials recently deemed them a national security threat.

"We need to invest to safeguard our critical infrastructure," Biden said Monday. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the attack "tells you how utterly vulnerable we are" to cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.