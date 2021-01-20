'Come with me if you want to live': Schwarzenegger gets vaccine

article

Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Los Angeles and tweeted about the experience on Wednesday.

Schwarzenegger encouraged others to get vaccinated if they can, saying it was a matter of life and death.

"I just got my vaccine and I would recommend it to everyone and anyone," he says in his video. "Come with me if you want to live."

The 73-year-old Republican and action star has been recovering from heart surgery in October.

Schwarzenegger received his vaccine at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, one of several mass vaccination sites that have been opened in California.

Advertisement

According to state data, about 2 million of the vaccine doses in California have not yet been used.