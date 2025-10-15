Demolition work wrapped up on the site of the former Mexican American Community Services Agency or MACSA in East San Jose on Wednesday.

The historic site had been a youth center and community landmark, though it sat vacant for the last decade. In August, fire destroyed the structure just as plans to renovate it were getting underway. But community leaders say a youth center may still rise from the ashes.

In fact, community leaders say this fire galvanized their resolve. They're determined to build something that fits the site, as well as the needs of students and the community.

"So where does that leave us? Although heartbroken, devastated, it's also an opportunity," says Corina Herrera-Loera, a trustee with the Alum Rock Union Elementary School District.

The Alum Rock Union Elementary School District owns the site. And board members say they're not giving up the idea that a youth center could once again stand here.

"That building stood there empty for many years, and so I think it's actually a call to action for our community of our youth, our children, our families and how long we have gone without," says Herrera-Loera.

But the district can't do this alone. And so a collective of community non-profits called Si Se Puede is stepping forward, along with city and county leaders. The group is working on a proposal, led by Somos Mayfair.

"Even after the fire, we had a really good conversation, and we're laying out the foundation of what could be an agreement that the board would have to approve," says Victor Vasquez, co-executive director of Somos Mayfair.

But there are many questions: without the constraints of the old building, what should a community center look like?

The district is already making plans for teacher housing near there, but everything from gyms to job centers are on the table.

The city of San Jose has allocated $500,000 for pre-development.

"I think it may change some of the details, but this is not a setback, right? What would be a setback would be for us not to continue the process. We've got to make sure that the vision and promises made to our youth don't go up in flames with that building," says Peter Ortiz, San Jose City Council Member for District 5.

And youth leaders say the fire actually brought them together. As the remains of the MACSA building came down, they spent the weekend cleaning up the surrounding neighborhood.

"It was more so for the community to know that we're invested in them. Not just for the potential of what that building could be but for the better of the community," says Ashley Guerrero, a youth program coordinator with Somos Mayfair.

The San Jose Fire Department says the cause of the MACSA fire is undetermined.

The school district says they are waiting for an official proposal for the site. Members of the Si Se Puede Collective are planning on attending their board meeting on October 23rd.