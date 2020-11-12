Community leaders want Reid-Hillview Airport land repurposed for affordable housing

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors will soon vote on the future of Reid-Hillview Airport, which could include repurposing the 180 acres it sits on.

Community leaders want the land repurposed for affordable housing, but those who use the airport believe the site is an irreplaceable asset.



The airport has long served private planes, aviation students at San Jose State University, and first responders.



But it's not serving the surrounding community and that needs to change, local leaders said.



"The potential of this 180-acre site is extraordinary. Consider that the Google Village in downtown San Jose would consume only half of this site," said SPUR Chief of Local Impact Teresa Alvarado.



Community groups envision affordable housing on the land with access to parks and transportation. And with a vote by the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors set for next week, that may get a step closer to reality.



"For too many years, the community has had to deal with how other people wanted to use this land. The possibilities are exciting, progressive, and endless," said Veronica Goei of Grail Family Services.



But those that love Reid-Hillview, including local pilots, said they won't give up without a fight.



"We're trying to engage with the community around here to make this airport more of a community asset," said David Goodin, a pilot and president of CAPSO, a group advocating for the airport.



"We need to have this airport. Of course, I have my own selfish motivation because I have a number of students that would like to become pilots," said San Jose State University professor of aviation Dr. Fred Barez.



Closure of the airport would mean a move to the San Martin Airport, 45 minutes away. And while advocates say that's too far, others believe Reid Hillview's proximity to homes is a problem.



"Well, this is a little too close I would say, for residents in this neighborhood. We've seen a lot of close calls," said Alvarado.



Community leaders point to crashes, noise pollution, and lead emissions as concerns. And after decades of discussions, they say now is the time for action.



"This is the time to move forward, make changes, and do right by this community," said Executive Director of Somos Mayfair Camille Llanes-Fontanilla.

The Board of Supervisors will vote on the next steps this Tuesday. They have already voted to stop accepting federal grant money for the airport.

