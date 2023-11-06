Community members meet to combat Oakland teachers' union anti-Israel message

Teachers, parents, and political leaders gathered on Sunday to express their outrage over a recent statement by the Oakland teachers union involving the war between Israel and Hamas.

The group met in the backyard of Angela Engel to respond to the message posted on social media last week, which linked Israel with genocide and apartheid.

The teachers union post also urged Oakland educators to teach a one-sided, Pro-Palestinian curriculum.



"This is an adult problem that needs to be resolved by adults in n the proper arena, in the proper location," OUSD school board candidate Jose Lerna said. "Not at the school sites. Not at the playground."



The teachers union has since taken the post down calling it a "harmful mistake."

However, the critics say the damage has been already been done.