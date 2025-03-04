Community rallies around 2 Berkeley businesses vandalized repeatedly

Community members gathered in support of two business owners in Berkeley whose shops have been vandalized several times.

One is an Iranian American and the other is a Palestinian American.

Residents called for more action from city leaders, saying that they are not doing enough to stop hate.

People who attended the event said they're concerned that the hate messages will escalate into violence.

"We Christians, Jews, Muslims and people of no faith stand for justice for all," said Rev. Pamela Kurtz, pastor of Berkeley Methodist United Church.

Faith leaders and community members gathered for a show of unity on Monday night.



They responded to what they said were numerous hate crimes directed at the two businesses.

The most recent incident was offensive graffiti found on the front door of the Berkeley Community Physical Therapy Clinic on University Avenue.



It was discovered on Saturday.

"Inside, I felt like a gut punch. You really feel like people see you differently," said Negeene Mosaed, the Iranian-American owner of the clinic.

She said this is the fourth time her business has been vandalized since last year.

She said previously, someone had blacked out the ceasefire posters she had posted in her windows.

There is surveillance video of vandalism at another business nearby: Jaffa Coffee Roasters owned by Palestinian Americans.

"We were vandalized four times in the last five months, six months," said Majdi Gaith who co-owners the coffee shop with his brothers.

He expressed frustration over the vandalism.

"We're fighting inflation. We're fighting division. We're fighting a two-party system that's broken and we still have to fight this hatred," said Gaith.

The gathering was held in front of the Berkeley Senior Center, the site of the city of Berkeley's Peace and Justice Commission meeting.



Participants went inside after the rally to call on city leaders to pass a resolution supporting a ceasefire.

"To condemn the hate that Berkeley is seeing and to make sure our elected leaders stand up against that hate," said resident Paolo Laverde.

The shop owners said they do not know who's responsible, but that it appears that they're getting away with it.

"We need to be keenly aware of how this can really devolve into something very ugly if it's not taken seriously," said Mosaed, the vandalized clinic's owner.

KTVU reached out to Berkeley police about the vandalism and has not heard back.



