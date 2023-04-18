Community to rally over Antioch police racist text scandal

Community members on Tuesday will march and rally outside police headquarters to demand reforms to the city's police department following reports released by the Contra Costa County District Attorney revealing racist text messages sent by more than a dozen officers.

The protesters will meet at 3 p.m. and march to Antioch City Hall ahead of the city council meeting.

Antioch's mayor is also calling for an independent audit of the police department, which is already under investigation by the FBI and DA for racism and crimes of "moral turpitude," a legal term for gravely violating community standards and morals. Mayor Lamar Thorpe is calling on all the officers to be fired.

Newly revealed racist text messages show exchanges between 17 current officers at the department have now become the public focus of this investigation.

Examples of some of those texts were released last week, and a second batch on Monday.

They included racial epithets and officers bragging about beating up Black men they'd arrested and "kicking them in the head."

Many of the texts are too disturbing to repeat.

Civil rights attorney John Burris called the texts "horrendous" and "outrageous."

He said the texts reveal a larger problem in the department.

"It goes not only to the verbal abuse, but it’s also physical abuse and there are no restraints on these men," Burris said, referring to the officers. "They seem to have no inhibitions about doing so. That then means there's no direct supervision. Officers feel they can readily do this without any ramifications. These officers should be terminated."

Contra Costa County's Public Defender Ellen McDonnell called on cases involving the officers who sent those texts to be revisited.

DA Diana Becton said she is discussing that possibility.

"Once we’ve identified those cases – and any overlapping conflicts -- we will initiate a detailed review process for potential dismissal, resentencing, or the preservation of convictions," a statement from the DA stated.

Nearly a quarter of Antioch's police force is on paid leave because of the accusations.

The police chief has apologized for the officers' texts.