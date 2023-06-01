Concerned family friend speaks out after 4-year-old Oakland girl is shot in the leg

A four-year-old Oakland girl is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg that she suffered on Wednesday night.

Police have not said whether the shooting was accidental, but a family friend of the little girl has criticized the child's mother.

Felicia Gordon, who said she's a friend of the family, tells KTVU the little girl was shot in her mother's apartment on 68th Avenue in East Oakland. Gordon is upset about what happened and urged parents to keep a watchful eye on their children.

"All I know is she's an innocent baby," Gordon said, identifying the 4-year-old girl as "Dreamer."

"You don't know who's gun that was, who got the gun, who's gun is it," Gordon said, adding that the mom told her she was in the kitchen cooking when she heard a gunshot shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Gordon said the mother had recently moved into that apartment complex.

As a mother and grandmother herself, Gordon said she's troubled by what the child could be exposed to by the many people who are often at the home.

"Whoever you had in your house, that you have every night, they be fighting in her house," Gordon said. "Doing whatever they want to do – drinking, smoking, doing just whatever. You're not worried about your kid."

The child was taken to the hospital where she is expected to survive. Gordon said the bullet was removed from the little girl's leg.

She's frustrated with the child's mother.

"If you don't pay attention to your child, you will never know," said Gordon. "Any person, any parent that don't pay attention to their kid, they're unfit."

One neighbor who didn't want his face shown, said there are too many guns readily available.

"It's really scary," the neighbor said. "We still have little kids that are here, playing. You have to be very protective and know what's going on around your neighborhood."

KTVU reached out to the child's mother, but she has not responded.

Police would only say this is an ongoing investigation and did not release any details about what led to the gun being fired or if anyone will be arrested.

