Concerns at Napa's La Onda festival after musicians' visas revoked

There are concerns over federal immigration policy at a Napa music festival this weekend.

A couple of the bands, including a very popular group from Mexico, were forced to pull out of La Onda over problems with their visas.

Music fans flock to Festival La Onda

"This is what we come here for right here," said Alfonzo Robles of Santa Rosa.

"It's just the music, the ambiance," said Maria Rangel of Reno, Nevada.

Music fans were having a blast at Festival La Onda, which features all sorts of Latin music acts.

"We are big fans of Carin Leon," said Rangel.

Grupo Firme cancels performance over revoked visas

But it's who didn't take the stage that's raising some eyebrows.

The regional Mexican band Grupo Firme announced on Instagram they had to cancel Sunday night's performance, after the U.S. government suspended the musicians' visas.

The backstory:

The State Department has revoked the visas of several Mexican artists over music it says glorifies cartel violence – though Grupo Firme has recently taken steps to distance themselves from that lyrical content.

What they're saying:

"I think it's sad," said Guadalupe Torres of Carson City, Nevada.

"We're very, very disappointed," said Robles. "We all paid for this. This is what we came here for. And now [Grupo Firme] can't be here because of some political reason," said Robles.

The Mexican group La Receta also pulled out of La Onda over reported visa issues as well.

"They're not stealing anything, they come here to work," said singer Vilma Diaz of the Colombian group Sonora Tropicana, which did perform at La Onda this weekend.

Growing concerns among artists

Big picture view:

"Artists don't know how to navigate the system right now. There's a lot of roadblocks that pop up unexpectedly," said Alex Ashley, a musician and journalist for Rolling Stone.

Ashley says he's concerned foreign artists will give up on even trying to come to festivals like this.

"When artists cancel or when events get canceled, you've got local economies that miss out. You've got hotel bookings, fewer ticket sales, jobs that get lost," said Ashley.

Are concertgoers staying home?

A few people KTVU spoke to at the festival say those same concerns over immigration policy may have kept some concertgoers home as well.

Local perspective:

"I'm pretty sure maybe it did affect some people because people don't want to go out. People don't want to go anywhere, do anything because they're afraid of these persecutions," said Robles.

"To all my people, please don't be afraid," said Diaz.

Festival goers say all this underscores why gatherings like La Onda are so important.

"I think this just gives people the confidence to be out here and just feel that they have a community behind them," said Rangel.

La Onda organizers speak out

In a statement, David Graham, partner with Festival La Onda, said festival organizers understand and share in the disappointment, but added that organizers and performers are still dedicated to putting on an unforgettable show.

"We are obviously disappointed that Grupo Firme was not able to play the festival due to visa issues," Graham said. "Our fans have been enjoying over two dozen incredible artists that are performing over the weekend. These are unprecedented and challenging times, and we remain committed to providing a memorable experience for fans of La Onda."