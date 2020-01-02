Concerns over PG&E's $13.5 billion settlement to wildfire survivors
SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - Survivors of California's wildfires are concerned about the terms of their settlement with Pacific Gas & Electric.
The utility agreed to pay $13.5 billion to fire victims and others. Some of the money is earmarked to repay government agencies that paid for rescue and recovery efforts.
State and federal agencies have filed claims for more than half of that total amount.
Attorneys for fire victims said they hope to resolve those issues by the end of the month.