Motorcyclist killed in Concord Highway 4 crash

The Brief A motorcyclist died after being ejected in a crash on westbound Highway 4 in Concord. The crash involved a motorcycle, truck and sedan near Port Chicago Highway.



A fatal crash on Highway 4 in Concord blocked traffic for several hours Monday.

What we know:

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:06 p.m. on westbound Highway 4, east of Port Chicago Highway.

The crash involved a motorcycle, a truck and a sedan. The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and died at the scene, officers said.

Lanes blocked

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, while the drivers of the truck and sedan were wearing seat belts, CHP said.

All lanes were reopened on the roadway just after 6:30 p.m.

Two lanes remained blocked, and there was no estimated time for reopening them.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what caused the collision.