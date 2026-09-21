Motorcyclist killed in Concord Highway 4 crash
CONCORD, Calif. - A fatal crash on Highway 4 in Concord blocked traffic for several hours Monday.
What we know:
According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:06 p.m. on westbound Highway 4, east of Port Chicago Highway.
The crash involved a motorcycle, a truck and a sedan. The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and died at the scene, officers said.
Lanes blocked
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, while the drivers of the truck and sedan were wearing seat belts, CHP said.
All lanes were reopened on the roadway just after 6:30 p.m.
Two lanes remained blocked, and there was no estimated time for reopening them.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said what caused the collision.