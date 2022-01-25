Concord homeless camp ordered to leave after 4 years

People in a homeless encampment in Concord have been ordered to leave by Wednesday.

The encampment formed back in 2018 sits along two blocks of San Miguel Road underneath the Bart tracks.

Last week tents at the site were orange tagged to inform residents to leave.

Half of the 25 campers are planning on staying put despite the deadline, according to the Mercury News.

Local homeless advocates claim that the city has offered no adequate alternatives and that the sweep will simply force the site’s residents to pitch tents in other areas.

"I feel like this is a good place as any," said Dewayne Picquette, who has lived at the encampment with his girlfriend since December. "We don’t bother nobody here. We gotta have somewhere to go. Where else can we go?"

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Some Oakland restaurants are adding a dining surcharge to feed the homeless