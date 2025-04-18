Former Concord Little League coach killed in drive-by shooting

The Brief Concord police announced an arrest in the killing of a former little league coach during a drive-by shooting on Monday. The victim was 40-year-old Omar Gonzalez, according to relatives and charging documents. The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Chance Martin of Pittsburg.



Family and friends are mourning the loss of a former Concord Little League coach who was gunned down earlier this week in a drive-by shooting.

Suspect in custody

What we know:

The Concord Police Department on Friday announced the arrest of 27-year-old Chance Martin of Pittsburg in connection with the shooting that killed 40-year-old Omar Gonzalez.

Martin will face a murder charge along with two enhancements, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said Gonzalez was shot and killed by mistake Monday when the shooter opened fire on someone else near Monument Boulevard and Reganti Lane.

Loved ones react

What they're saying:

"Somebody kill him and I don't know what's going on," said the victim's brother, Lorenzo Sanchez.

Sanchez described his brother as a loving father who worked hard as a mechanic.

Another friend, speaking through tears to KTVU, said Gonzalez had been a longtime friend.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family with burial expenses.

Loved ones said Gonzalez was a dedicated supporter of Little League baseball in Concord and previously coached for the Concord Jr. Giants.

"Omar Gonzalez was more than a coach — he was family," Jr. Giants Commissioner Ana Villalobos said in a statement. "For years, he poured his heart into the Concord Junior Giants league, mentoring players with kindness, patience and love. Omar made everyone feel seen and valued, and our community won’t be the same without him."

Police said it appears Martin had been involved in a dispute with a group of men. He allegedly left the scene in a vehicle, then returned and fired multiple shots from his car. One bullet struck and killed Gonzalez, who was not the intended target.

Martin was arrested Wednesday. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday.