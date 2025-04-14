Man killed in Concord drive-by shooting

article

The Brief The man was shot about 3 a.m. near the intersection of Monument Boulevard and Reganti Drive. Authorities determined soon after the shooting that the man had been shot by a person in a vehicle that subsequently fled the area. No information regarding the suspect vehicle or the shooter was available.



A man was shot and killed in Concord early Monday morning, and police are searching for his killer.

What we know:

Concord Police Department officers on patrol around Monument Boulevard near Meadow Lane reported hearing gunshots in the area at about 3 a.m., roughly at the same time the department began receiving several emergency calls reporting gunshots in the same area, according to a department statement.

Officers investigated the gunshots and found the man lying on the ground near the intersection of Monument Boulevard and Reganti Drive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released, though Concord police noted he was 40-years-old.

Authorities determined soon after the shooting that the man had been shot by a person in a vehicle that subsequently fled the area.

What we don't know:

No information regarding the suspect vehicle or the shooter was available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CPD Major Crimes Unit Detective Justin Wilson at 925-603-5859 or the CPD tip line at 925-603-5836.