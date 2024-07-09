Concord man accused of trying to steal airplanes: report

A Concord man has been arrested and accused of attempting to steal multiple airplanes from the Buchanan Airport.

According to the Bay Area News Group, the 28-year-old suspect was posing as an interested buyer, soliciting information, and posting fake online ads to sell the planes.

When Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies arrested him, they said they found several airplane keys and documents related to sales.

The suspect is now out on bail and is due in court on July 11.