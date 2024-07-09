Expand / Collapse search

Concord man accused of trying to steal airplanes: report

By
Published  July 9, 2024 6:30am PDT
Concord
KTVU FOX 2

Concord man accused of trying to steal airplanes

A Concord man is accused of trying to steal airplanes from the Buchanan aiport.

CONCORD, Calif. - A Concord man has been arrested and accused of attempting to steal multiple airplanes from the Buchanan Airport.

According to the Bay Area News Group, the 28-year-old suspect was posing as an interested buyer, soliciting information, and posting fake online ads to sell the planes.

When Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies arrested him, they said they found several airplane keys and documents related to sales.

The suspect is now out on bail and is due in court on July 11. 