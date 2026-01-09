Concord man charged in parents' killings dies in custody
MARTINEZ, Calif. - A man charged in the fatal shooting of his elderly parents at their Concord home died while in custody, authorities said.
Kirk Richardson, 61, was being held at the Martinez Detention Facility in connection with the deaths of his parents, William Richardson, 90, and Joyce Richardson, 85, who were killed Dec. 31.
Incident earlier in the day
What we know:
Medical staff responded at about 5:38 a.m. Thursday to a housing module after receiving a report of an inmate suffering head injuries, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said the injuries were the result of Richardson intentionally banging his head inside a cell.
Richardson was transported to a local hospital and cleared a few hours later. He was uncooperative with deputies while being transported back to the jail, authorities said. After returning to the facility, he was given medication by medical staff. Officials have not said what type of medication he took.
Found unconscious in cell
Dig deeper:
At about 5:48 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy found Richardson unconscious in his cell, authorities said. Medical staff performed CPR, but he was later pronounced dead.
Investigation ongoing
What's next:
The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the death, as it does in all cases involving a death during an encounter with law enforcement.
The cause of death has not yet been determined.
The Source: Information for this story comes from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.