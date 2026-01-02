Concord man charged with killing elderly parents in double murder case

The Brief Concord resident Kirk Richardson, 61, has been charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of his parents, William Richardson, 90, and Joyce Richardson, 85. Police said the elderly couple was found dead with gunshot wounds inside their Walnut Avenue home after officers responded to a family disturbance and heard gunshots upon arrival. Richardson is being held on $4 million bail, and records show his mother had previously accused him of domestic violence.



A Concord man has been charged with two counts of murder in the killing of his elderly parents, authorities said.

Kirk Richardson, 61, was charged on Friday by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office in the shooting deaths of William Richardson, 90, and Joyce Richardson, 85.

Fatal shooting at family home

What we know:

The couple was found dead inside their home in the 3900 block of Walnut Avenue on Wednesday, each suffering from gunshot wounds, Concord police said.

Officers were called to the residence around 7 a.m. following a reported family disturbance. Police said Joyce Richardson had called police. When officers reached the home, they heard gunshots and later found both victims dead inside.

Son held on $4 million bail

Kirk Richardson is being held on $4 million bail.

Prior allegations

Dig deeper:

Records show Joyce Richardson had accused her son of domestic violence as early as 1989.