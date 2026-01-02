Concord man charged with killing elderly parents in double murder case
CONCORD, Calif. - A Concord man has been charged with two counts of murder in the killing of his elderly parents, authorities said.
Kirk Richardson, 61, was charged on Friday by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office in the shooting deaths of William Richardson, 90, and Joyce Richardson, 85.
Fatal shooting at family home
What we know:
The couple was found dead inside their home in the 3900 block of Walnut Avenue on Wednesday, each suffering from gunshot wounds, Concord police said.
Officers were called to the residence around 7 a.m. following a reported family disturbance. Police said Joyce Richardson had called police. When officers reached the home, they heard gunshots and later found both victims dead inside.
Featured
Son held on $4 million bail
Kirk Richardson is being held on $4 million bail.
Prior allegations
Dig deeper:
Records show Joyce Richardson had accused her son of domestic violence as early as 1989.
The Source: Information for this story comes from the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office along with previous reporting.