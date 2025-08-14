Concord man missing after jumping into Sacramento River

A search is underway for a Concord man who went missing in the Sacramento River.

Missing man was avid swimmer

What we know:

Relatives said they received a call Wednesday that 23-year-old Nico Guadencia Cuevas had disappeared after jumping into the water at Sandy Beach in Rio Vista.

Cuevas was there with a friend and two siblings.

Family members said he was a frequent swimmer at the spot but appeared to be swept away by the current.

Loved ones gathered at the scene Thursday afternoon, awaiting updates as the Coast Guard deployed underwater drones.

His aunt, Nena Silva, said search crews "may have found an object underwater in the weed area that looks like it might be him. So they need the underwater drone to verify that it is him."

Recent graduate

What they're saying:

Relatives said Cuevas has a 2-year-old son and had recently graduated with his high school diploma.

They said he was excited about starting college.