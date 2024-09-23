Concord police investigate smash-and-grab thefts at Sunvalley mall

Five men smashed a number of glass cases at Kay Jewelers inside Sunvalley Shopper Center in Concord, grabbing multiple pieces of jewelry and getting away in less than two minutes, police said.

Concord police said the employees were shocked by the Sunday afternoon theft.

"It's just such a brazen act, and these poor employees are just trying to work hard, make a living," Cprl. Chris Blakely said.

He added that they were worried that if they tried to stop them they would end up getting hurt.

Police said all the suspects were wearing dark-colored clothing at the time of the smash-and-grab.

Police said no one was hurt. They are working with the store owners to find more information through security cameras.