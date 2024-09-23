Expand / Collapse search

Concord police investigate smash-and-grab thefts at Sunvalley mall

Published  September 23, 2024
Police in Concord are looking for a group of robbers, following a smash-and-grab theft from a jewelry store.

CONCORD, Calif. - Five men smashed a number of glass cases at Kay Jewelers inside Sunvalley Shopper Center in Concord, grabbing multiple pieces of jewelry and getting away in less than two minutes, police said. 

Concord police said  the employees were shocked by the Sunday afternoon theft. 

"It's just such a brazen act, and these poor employees are just trying to work hard, make a living," Cprl. Chris Blakely said. 

He added that they were worried that if they tried to stop them they would end up getting hurt.

Police said all the suspects were wearing dark-colored clothing at the time of the smash-and-grab.

Police said no one was hurt. They are working with the store owners to find more information through security cameras.