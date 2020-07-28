Concord Police seeking gunman in deadly shooting

article

Concord Police are asking the public's help to find the shooter responsible for a homicide near Buchanan Field Airport.

Authorities responded to a report of gunfire at a parking lot on Stanwell Drive, at 12:40 p.m. Monday.

Officers then found a man on the ground, with gunshot wounds.

First responders tried to resuscitate him, but he died at the scene.

The Concord Police Department's Major Crime Unit is now investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about what happened, can call a tipline at 925-603-5836.