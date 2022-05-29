Concord Vice Mayor arrested for drunk driving

The vice mayor of Concord is facing charges of driving under the influence.

Laura Hoffmeister was pulled over by Clayton police on May 25. She said in a statement she had dinner and wine with friends and takes ‘full responsibility.’

ALSO: Drunk driver slams into Alameda County deputy: 'Thankful nobody died'

"I am extremely disappointed in myself and deeply sorry in my lack of judgment," the statement read. "I sincerely apologize to the residents of Concord and Clayton, my colleagues, my family and friends."

Hoffmeister said she has sought treatment to ensure it doesn't happen again.

Advertisement

ALSO: Livermore community helps Navy veteran who lost RV home in fire