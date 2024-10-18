Concord wins prestigious creative art award

The city of Concord has earned a prestigious award for its recent "Creative Concord" program and event.

The League of California Cities granted Concord the "Helen Putnam Award for Excellence" in the category of "economic development through the arts."

The award celebrates Creative Concord, which was launched in 2022.

Now, 12 new public murals decorate walls across the city.

The award also notes the popularity of the program as more than 3,000 people came out for the recent Creative Concord art jam.

