Congressman conducts surprise visit at ICE facility in Stockton

article

The Brief San Joaquin Valley Congressman Josh Harder conducted a surprise visit to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Stockton on Wednesday to personally inspect conditions at the location. According to Harder, his office has received more than 100 complaints regarding the facility since his previous inspection in January. Harder reported that during his tour of the facility, he found no detainees on site.



San Joaquin Valley Congressman Josh Harder conducted a surprise visit to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Stockton on Wednesday to personally inspect conditions at the location.

Surprise visit

Why you should care:

The unannounced visit follows a letter Harder sent to the acting director of ICE two weeks ago. According to Harder, his office has received more than 100 complaints regarding the facility since his previous inspection in January.

"My goal here is to make sure that we can get answers to the community about the level of field action, where they're happening, whether or not detainees are getting their rights upheld," Harder said.

Volunteers helping migrants have been operating a booth near the Stockton ICE facility to assist those arriving for court dates. These immigration advocates provide information regarding legal aid and occasionally accompany individuals to their appointments.

Joni Dickson Garcia, a volunteer from Tracy, noted a persistent presence of unmarked vehicles in the area.

"I'm out here multiple times a week. Every day. Every time we're out here. And then other people who are here when I'm not here, they see unlicensed cars driving here every day," Garcia said.

No detainees

Harder reported that during his tour of the facility, he found no detainees on site.

The other side:

Agents at the location assured the congressman that they are not arresting individuals during their immigration court appointments unless an active warrant exists.

In a statement sent to KTVU, the Department of Homeland Security defended operations at the location, stating: "All detainees are provided with proper meals, water, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with their family and lawyers."