Congresswoman, California senator oppose recalls of Oakland mayor, DA

East Bay community leaders are voicing their opposition to the recalls of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price.

U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee was not present at Thursday's event, but she's among those opposing the recalls, calling them undemocratic.

State Sen. Nancy Skinner has also said the recalls are a waste of money.

Price said the recalls are linked to national politics.

"This is a national movement that is attacking national progress for every community around the country," Price said at a rally. "And what we do in Alameda County matters, and people need to pay attention."

Price's critics accuse her of being soft on crime, and say that her policies fail to hold criminals accountable.

Last week, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell announced his support for the recall effort.