Connecticut twins born in different years – one in 2023 and the other in 2024

By Catherine Stoddard
FILE - Seven and Souli; twins born in different years. (Yale New Haven Hospital via Storyful)

New parents, Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris, welcomed their twins – one boy and one girl – at Yale New Haven Hospital, in Connecticut, on Sunday and Monday. 

Twins, Seven and Souli, were born on Dec. 31, 2023, at 11:50 p.m. and Jan. 1, 2024, at midnight, respectively, according to the hospital. 

Seven was the last baby born in 2023 and Souli was the hospital’s first baby to be born in 2024. Both babies weighed 6 pounds and 9 ounces. 

The family is doing well and "getting some well-deserved rest," the hospital said. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 