Point Reyes cattle ranching plan targeted by conservation groups

Three environmental groups filed a lawsuit Monday alleging the new Point Reyes land management plan violates federal law.

They claim the plan for extending commercial cattle ranching, which was approved in September, should not be allowed because it's destroying public lands.

The plan extends how long ranchers can rent land in the area and even allows their staff to shoot Tule elk in Point Reyes, according to Jeff Miller with the Center for Biological Diversity.

"The Park Service has long mismanaged Point Reyes by allowing ranchers to use and abuse the park for private profit," said Miller. "Point Reyes belongs to the public, not a handful of ranchers."

"This plan is a giveaway to the cattle industry," said Deborah Moskowitz, president of the Resource Renewal Institute. "It perpetuates decades of negligence by the very agency charged with protecting this national treasure."

Moskowitz said the Trump administration fast-tracked the extension of the ranching plan without regard for the climate crisis or the hundreds of endangered species.

Ranching history in the area dates back to 1850s when settlers were impressed with the cool, moist climate. The ranches were grandfathered in when the National Park was created in 1962.