Containment grows on Big Sur wildfire

The Colorado Fire that is burning in Monterey County between Carmel-by-the-Sea and Big Sur is now 20 percent contained as of early Saturday evening, according to Cal Fire officials.

The fire, which started at 5:19 p.m. Friday in the Palo Colorado Canyon area of the county and first reported at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, has now scorched 1,050 acres.

Hundreds of residents in the Palo Colorado Canyon area faced mandatory evacuation orders Friday night.

An emergency shelter opened late Friday evening at the Carmel Middle School, 4380 Carmel Valley Rd., Carmel-by-the-Sea.

Highway 1, between Rio Road in Carmel-by-the-Sea and Andrew Molera State Park near Big Sur, remains closed because of the fire. The fire jumped the highway late Friday evening.

The fire has been fanned by strong winds in the region, pushing the flames from rugged terrain to the Pacific Ocean.

The evacuation orders remain in place.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.