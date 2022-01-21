Wind gusts whip wildfire along the Big Sur coast

article

Strong winds and low humidity appear to be contributing factors in a wildfire along the Big Sur coast Friday evening. Officials have dubbed the incident the Colorado Fire.

National Weather Service is reporting satellite imagery shows the vegetation fire east from Bixby Bridge, down to Highway 1, near Rocky Creek and Palo Colorado Canyon. The fire was first reported at around 7:30 p.m. PG&E cameras are also picking up images of the fire.

KCRA reports the fire is as big as 100 acres and has caused residents from a remote area to evacuate. Crews are currently responding. Monterey County Office of Emergency Services said they are monitoring the situation in support of fire and law enforcement.

Drivers should avoid Highway 1, south of Carmel. Carmel Police Department was helping out with turning people around on roadways. There was no word on whether firefighters have been able to gain any containment.

NWS Bay Area says the area expected 70 mile per hour, but was at least experiencing gusts of up to 35 mph. A wind advisory in the area was canceled earlier this evening.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this post as we learn the latest information.