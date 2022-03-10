Contra Costa Co. agrees to $4.5M settlement in police shooting death of Tyrell Wilson

Contra Costa County officials have agreed to a $4.5 million settlement in a deadly police shooting.

The county will pay the family of Tyrell Wilson for when he was fatally shot by Contra Costa County Sheriff's Deputy and ex-Danville Officer Andrew Hall in March of 2021.

Wilson was holding a knife when he was shot. Police said he ignored commands to put the knife down.

Family members said Wilson, who was homeless and mentally ill, was experiencing a mental health emergency at the time.

Last week, Hall was sentenced to six years in state prison for the 2017 deadly shooting of Laudemer Arboleda, another mentally-ill man. Arborleda was trying to drive past police at 6 mph. The county also issued a payout against Hall in this case.

The county's district attorney has not decided if Hall will be charged in Wilson's shooting.