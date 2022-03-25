Contra Costa County D.A., FBI investigating Antioch, Pittsburg police for 'broad range of offenses'

article

Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office says they and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are investigating Antioch and Pittsburg police department officers for a "broad range of offenses."

Friday's press release from D.A. Diana Becton's office goes further by saying the investigation pertaining to several sworn officers involves "crimes of moral turpitude."

On March 23, the investigation led to, "court-authorized law enforcement activity at multiple locations." We do not know what that activity involved and the D.A.'s office said due to the ongoing nature of its investigation that they would have no further details.

Pittsburg Police issued a news release in light of the D.A.'s announcement. They said the investigation involves three of their current officers. Those officers have been placed on paid leave pending the investigation. The department said in Sept. 2021, they received a tip that one of its officers was involved in illegal activity and that other officers were also involved.

Pittsburg P.D. said the D.A.'s office and the FBI have met with those officers. The department indicated any officer engaged in illegal or unethical conduct will be held accountable.

KTVU has reached out to Antioch police, but has not yet heard back. However, we have learned that 10 of that department's officers are under investigation.

KTVU later learned that authorities are investigating the possible abuse of prescription testosterone supplements by officers. Authorities are also looking into allegation of "parties" in which cops joked about who was bringing heroin and cocaine.

We will follow this story and update with any new details as we learn them.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this report.