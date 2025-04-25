Contra Costa County DA fights against recall effort

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton is fighting back against the effort to remove her from office.

Becton on Thursday released a statement opposing the recall, saying she is committed to public safety and pursing justice for all crime victims in the county.

Organizers of the recall say Becton is soft on crime, and they plan to start collecting signatures for their petition on Saturday.

They will have until Sept. 25 to collect the 72,000 signatures needed to put the recall measure on the ballot.

Two other Bay Area district attorneys have been recalled in the last several years.

Voters recalled former San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin in 2022 and voters in Alameda County recalled DA Pamela Price in November 2024.

All the DAs have been deemed as progressive.