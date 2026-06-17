CoCo deputy sheriff arrested on burglary, assault weapon charges

The Brief A Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, embezzlement and possession of an assault weapon. Kevin Lee, 62, of Martinez allegedly stole items from the property services unit. Efforts to speak to Lee were not immediately successful.



A Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, embezzlement and possession of an assault weapon, the sheriff's office reported.

Theft from property unit

What we know:

Kevin Lee, 62, of Martinez was booked on Tuesday into the Martinez Detention Facility on four felony charges, according to the sheriff's office. He is being held in lieu of $160,000 bail.

According to the sheriff's office, Lee stole items from the property services unit. The sheriff's office did not say what Lee allegedly stole.

Efforts to speak to Lee on Wednesday were not immediately successful.

According to jail records, Lee bonded out, and the sheriff’s office has not brought the case over for District Attorney review as of Wednesday morning, according to the DA's spokesman.

Dig deeper:

Lee joined the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office in May 1990 as a deputy sheriff and later became a temporary, per-diem deputy sheriff in 2012 and was assigned to the Property Services Unit.

As a result, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office will request the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training to conduct an independent audit of the Property Services Unit.

"All Sheriff's Office employees are held to the highest standards and any employee who is involved in criminal conduct will be held accountable," Contra Costa Sheriff David Livingston said in a statement. "This matter was taken seriously, and a thorough investigation was immediately launched once we learned about it."