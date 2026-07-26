Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters battle 'Mines Fire' in Santa Clara County

By
KTVU FOX 2
Cal Fire
Published July 26, 2026 4:13 PM PDT
Published July 26, 2026 4:13 PM PDT
'Mines Fire' in Santa Clara County reaches 132 acres
'Mines Fire' in Santa Clara County reaches 132 acres

'Mines Fire' in Santa Clara County reaches 132 acres

A vegetation fire burning in Santa Clara County has reached 132 acres and firefighters have it 10% contained, Cal Fire said Sunday. 

The Brief

    • The Mines Fire has burned 132 acres near Mines and San Antonio Valley roads in Santa Clara County.
    • Cal Fire reported the vegetation fire around 2:08 p.m. Sunday.
    • The fire is 10% contained, and the cause remains under investigation.

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in Santa Clara County, according to Cal Fire.

The CAL FIRE Santa Clara Unit reported the blaze, dubbed the Mines Fire, at about 2:08 p.m. near Mines and San Antonio Valley roads.

Image 1 of 3

Cal Fire SCU firefighters are battling the Mines Fire that broke out Sunday afternoon in Santa Clara County. The photo is courtesy of Cal Fire SCU.

As of late Sunday afternoon, the fire had burned 132 acres and was 10% contained, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source: This story was written based on preliminary information from Cal Fire SCU.

Cal Fire