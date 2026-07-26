Firefighters battle 'Mines Fire' in Santa Clara County

The Brief The Mines Fire has burned 132 acres near Mines and San Antonio Valley roads in Santa Clara County. Cal Fire reported the vegetation fire around 2:08 p.m. Sunday. The fire is 10% contained, and the cause remains under investigation.



Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in Santa Clara County, according to Cal Fire.

The CAL FIRE Santa Clara Unit reported the blaze, dubbed the Mines Fire, at about 2:08 p.m. near Mines and San Antonio Valley roads.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Cal Fire SCU firefighters are battling the Mines Fire that broke out Sunday afternoon in Santa Clara County. The photo is courtesy of Cal Fire SCU.

As of late Sunday afternoon, the fire had burned 132 acres and was 10% contained, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.