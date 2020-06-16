Contra Costa County hair salons, barbershops may reopen June 17

article

Hair salons and barbershops can welcome shaggy-haired customers in Contra Costa County on Wednesday, according to an amended health order.

The businesses must follow state health guidance to reduce the spread of the virus, according to Contra Costa Health Services department, which announced the next stage of the gradual reopening from the COVID-19 SHUTDOWN.

Also under the new order, the number of swimmers who can share a pool increased to 1 person per 75 square feet, and gatherings at outdoor funerals or religious services can have up to 100 people present.

The county says some indicators that measure the spread of the coronavirus have increased in June, but the uptick was expected with the reopening process.

SIGN UP FOR KTVU’S NEWSLETTER HERE

The county health service is encouraging the community to continue practicing the simple steps to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, including wearing face coverings, thoroughly washing hands, and staying home when sick.

Bars, gyms, indoor dining at restaurants, and indoor places of worship can reopen in the county on July 1. Arcades, bowling alleys, hotels, and museums are also slated to reopen at the start of next month.

Advertisement

The county recently allowed outdoor religious services, restaurants with outdoor dining, and outdoor swimming pools to open to the public. Indoor shopping malls opened their doors, too. Movie theaters, tattoo parlors, and sports fields remain closed.

Contra Costa County has recorded 2,026 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths, according to CCHS. Nearly 50,000 people have been tested.