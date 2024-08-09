Expand / Collapse search

Contra Costa County issues all clear in standoff between suspect, police

By Tony Hicks
Published  August 9, 2024 5:29pm PDT
Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Contra Costa County's Community Warning System signaled an all-clear at 2:10 p.m. Friday regarding a standoff between police and a man barricaded inside a residence in Antioch

Antioch police said just after 1 p.m. Friday that people should avoid the area of 5100 Tehachapi Way, where the man barricaded himself after being served with an arrest warrant from Daly City police. 

Dallas Ranch Middle School, which is located nearby, was on lockdown as a precautionary measure. 

Police said crisis negotiators were at the scene, working to resolve the standoff. Police haven't said if the man was armed, but did say he was detained and the situation was resolved. 

Police said officers would be on the scene for a while as they were wrapping up. 

