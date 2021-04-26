Contra Costa County passes 1 million vaccinations ahead of Memorial Day goal

Contra Costa County Health Services (CCHS) announced Monday that it passed a major milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination program, administering more than 1 million shots to county residents as of Saturday.

The county had set a goal of Memorial Day to reach that milestone and now joins the ranks of Santa Clara and Alameda counties as the only Bay Area counties to hit one million vaccinations.

Contra Costa County officials credited high vaccine-delivery rates by health care providers and robust supplies provided by state and federal governments for being able to immunize about two-thirds of eligible residents.

So it means that 47 percent of the county has been fully-vaccinated and about 54 percent of residents have been at least partially vaccinated.

"This is absolutely a testament to our community'(s) ability to come together during a crisis to protect their loved ones and reduce the spread of a dangerous virus," said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors.

Any resident or worker of Contra Costa County 16 or older can receive a free COVID-19 vaccine shot by setting up an online appointment. They can also calling 1-(833) 829-2626. CCHS also offers walk-in clinics and mobile vaccination services. For more information on how to receive the vaccine in Contra Costa County, click here.

