Contra Costa County residents 16 and older can get COVID-19 vaccination at Oakland Coliseum

Contra Costa County residents 16 and older can now get vaccinated from COVID-19 at the Oakland Coliseum, county health officials said Saturday.

Contra Costa County residents can book appointments through myturn.ca.gov or by calling (833) 422-4255.

The MyTurn website has been updated to reflect Contra Costa County eligibility requirements. Before now, Contra Costa County residents had to be 50 and older to receive the vaccine at the Oakland Coliseum.

Contra Costa County residents can get help getting to and from the Coliseum through the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District and BART.