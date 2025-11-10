Contra Costa County residents receive November CalFresh benefits

The Trump administration turned to the Supreme Court again on Monday in another push to keep full SNAP payments frozen while the government is in its longest shutdown in history.

The high court is expected to rule on Tuesday. Meanwhile, officials in Contra Costa County say residents on CalFresh benefits should get their benefits by Monday.

We went to the social services offices in Richmond where those who are still waiting for the funds were looking for help.

SNAP benefits appear

"I can get something to eat. I don't eat a whole lot, but at least I can get something," said Wanda Wallace.

Wallace and many we spoke with at this office just got CalFresh benefits in their accounts Monday morning. Wallace says it is $53 for November. Hopefully the end of a frustrating process with the government shutdown.

"You do not know if you are going to have any food. It's hard to buy toiletries if you do not have food stamps," said Wallace.

Officials from Contra Costa County say residents should have received their funding by now for this month. If not, you can come to one of their four social services offices.

Help from Contra Costa County

"What we are doing as a county, if people have a problem for some reason, they come to our office here in Richmond and have staff help them," said County Supervisor John Gioia.

We spoke with a man who was still waiting for his November funds.

He did not want to show his face on camera.

"I am staying at the Mission. There are 10 or 15 guys who have had their cards loaded already. Theirs usually loads after mine," said the man.

The county was going to give out separate grocery debit cards for those whose Cal Fresh benefits were on hold. The board of supervisors recently approved $21 million in SNAP help. Gioia says the debit cards are now a back-up.

"Basically, if someone cannot access their federal benefits, the county debit card is an option. We do not want to duplicate the benefits, county and federal benefits," said Gioia.

We reached out to the food bank in the county. Officials say they are continuing to see increased demand because there is still a lot of uncertainty around SNAP benefits.

Featured article





