Two Contra Costa County Fair employees were robbed at gunpoint of $100,000 in cash while making a bank deposit.

According to Antioch police, the armed robbery occurred at 2:15 a.m. on Monday in the parking lot of BMO Bank on Somersville Road.

Authorities said that the Contra Costa County Fair had ended Sunday night, and the two employees were responsible for making a nighttime deposit.

While depositing the cash at the BMO bank, the two employees were approached by an armed suspect who robbed them of $100,000 and their personal belongings.

The president of the Contra Costa County Fair Board said that the money was from parking and entrance fees.

Police have not provided a description of the suspect, who remains at large.