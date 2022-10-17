Contra Costa Health lifts Crockett advisory for elevated hydrogen sulfide levels

article

The health advisory due to elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide in the community of Crockett was lifted on Monday, health officials say. Contra Costa Health says elevated levels of the toxin, that have left a stink in the air, have not been detected in the last two days.

The emissions were coming from the Crockett wastewater treatment plant connected to and maintained in partnership with the C&H Sugar company.

"The elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide were caused by an operational problem at the plant, which processes sewage from the community and wastewater from the C&H Sugar refinery. C&H owns the property and through a contractor operates the facility," Contra Costa Health said in a statement.

The problem has been resolved by draining and cleaning the plant's reactors and improving air flow, representatives from the treatment plant said. The plant is also in the process of an equipment upgrade.

Health officials will continue to monitor the situation, but over the weekend had taken air readings at three locations, including near two schools.

The health advisory went into effect on Oct. 7. Residents complained of a rotten-egg or sulfur or sewage smell. The issue reached a boiling point when many residents and frustrated business owners confronted officials at a public meeting about the smell and the toxins they were breathing in.

SEE ALSO: Angry Crockett residents confront officials over toxins in the air

The foul odor was coming from the wastewater treatment plant since early September and had led to hundreds of complaints. Contra Costa Health said at no point, were the levels of hydrogen sulfide detected in the air immediately dangerous. Sensitive people to the substance may have experienced nausea, headaches, or burning eyes. Residents were told by the county to close windows and keep their doors shut, so they would not experience these minor symptoms.