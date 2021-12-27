Driver hits Contra Costa CHP officers while fleeing traffic stop

Two officers were hit after a traffic stop in Bay Point on Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The Contra Costa County deputies were attempting to pull over the blue Subaru Outback on Sunday around 3:30 a.m. near Bailey Road and Canal Road.

Initially, the Subaru driver came to a stop facing the CHP.

When the officers got out of the patrol car, the driver of the Subaru accelerated and struck the officers, according to the report.

The Subaru fled the scene and was later located by other officers, abandoned.

The CHP did not give the location of the abandoned car.

A search for the driver was unsuccessful.

Both officers were both taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information may call 925-646-4980.