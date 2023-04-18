Expand / Collapse search

Controversial Thomas Fallon statue taken down in San Jose

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 12:55PM
San Jose
The statue of former San Jose Mayor Thomas Fallon was taken down by city workers. The reputation of Fallon, a 19th Century mayor, has fallen as his role in the Mexican-American War has been re-evaluated. Critics call him a colonizer.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Crews in San Jose on Tuesday began taking down the controversial statue of Thomas Fallon.

The sounds of jackhammers could be heard at Julian and St. James streets, as workers began dismantling the structure from its base. 

The bronze statue showed Fallon, a captain during the Mexican American War, raising the American flag in 1846.

Many see Fallon as a colonizer and oppressor and felt the statue was offensive.

Others felt the statue should stay to encourage dialogue about history.

Eventually, the city council voted unanimously in 2021 to remove the sculpture.
 