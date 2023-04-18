Controversial Thomas Fallon statue taken down in San Jose

Crews in San Jose on Tuesday began taking down the controversial statue of Thomas Fallon.

The sounds of jackhammers could be heard at Julian and St. James streets, as workers began dismantling the structure from its base.

The bronze statue showed Fallon, a captain during the Mexican American War, raising the American flag in 1846.

Many see Fallon as a colonizer and oppressor and felt the statue was offensive.

Others felt the statue should stay to encourage dialogue about history.

Eventually, the city council voted unanimously in 2021 to remove the sculpture.

