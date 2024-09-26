Transgender teacher's discussion with students angers some parents in South Bay

Tensions flared at a Cupertino Union School District meeting Thursday night over one teacher's decision to talk about gender to young students. People on both sides of the issue spoke before the school board.

The teacher involved in this controversy was not at this meeting but people who support them and those who oppose the teaching methods had some strong opinions.

Teachers, parents and community members packed the district’s board meeting on Thursday and discussed the teaching methods of one transgender teacher at Dilworth Elementary School. The Cupertino Education Association says it wants to protect the identity of the teacher to prevent further harassment.

"My colleague and friend was harassed and mentioned by name in a previous board meeting. As a result of that, he is still receiving hateful messages. CUSD must clearly support and protect our LGBTQ+ community," said Steve Greenfield, a CUSD teacher.

"I was lucky enough to have two gay teachers in elementary school. In addition to being amazing educators, I think their experience of having been a young person and finding the courage to be true to themselves shaped how they should show up in the classroom for us in such a positive way," said Jeffie Khalsa, a former CUSD student.

During the meeting, multiple people claimed the teacher told four-year-old transitional kindergarten (TK) students that it was OK for boys to wear a dress and had inappropriate materials in the classroom. The union says the teacher has not veered away from the approved curriculum and is simply being inclusive. Still, some parents voiced their opposition.

"Last month, numerous Dilworth parents expressed concerns about sensitive gender identity topics being addressed in the TK classroom. Gender identity is not a part of the TK curriculum. It is in fact included in the human growth and development unit at the middle school level. This unit is one that parents receive advanced notice of in addition to the opportunity to opt out," said Crystal Hamilton, a CUSD Parent & Educator.

"As parents, we deserve more clarity on how these sensitive topics are being handled in a way that is more suitable for the age of TK kids," said Wei Chen, a parent of a student at Dilworth.

About 35 people spoke at the meeting in person and called in. Sophi Scarnewman, a CUSD parent and the sister of the trans teacher at the center of the controversy, showed up to the meeting and talked about the methods her sibling uses in the classroom.

"It’s just a drawing of children with different pronouns next to them. That’s what the drawing is. People are making so much more out of this than it truly is," said Scarnewman.

Both teachers and parents asked the district to create a clearer policy about gender issues in the classroom. The district says that because this issue was not on tonight’s agenda, they will not make any decisions about policy.